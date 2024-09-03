Q2 2025 GitLab Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress)



(Operator Instructions) Please note today's call is being recorded. I will be standing by should you need assistance.



And now, it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kelsey Turcotte. Kelsey, over to you.



Kelsey Turcotte - GitLab Inc - VP, IR



Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for GitLab's second-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results conference call. GitLab's Co-Founder and CEO, Sid Sijbrandij; and GitLab's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will provide commentary on the quarter and guidance for the fiscal year.



Before we begin, I'll cover the Safe Harbor statement. I would like to direct you to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on page 2 of our presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, which are both available under the Investor Relations section of our website. The presentation and earnings release include a discussion of certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause our results to differ from those