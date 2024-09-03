Q2 2025 PagerDuty Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Jennifer Tejada - PagerDuty Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Go ahead, Tony.



Tony Righetti - PagerDuty Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



All right. So our apologies again for the delay. We will start with the safe harbor right about now. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss PagerDuty's second-quarter fiscal year 2025 results. With me on today's call are Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; and Howard Wilson, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements made on this call include forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, would involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our growth prospects, future revenue, operating margins, net income, cash balance and total addressable market, among others, and