Release Date: September 03, 2024

Positive Points

Second-quarter revenue increased 31% year over year to $183 million, driven by new logos and expansion by existing customers.

Non-GAAP operating margin significantly exceeded expectations, increasing over 1,300 basis points year over year to 10%.

GitLab Duo demonstrated up to 90% reduction in time spent on toolchain operations, 50% faster lead time, and 50% faster vulnerability detection.

GitLab was recognized as a leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for both AI code assistance and DevOps platforms.

Total RPO grew 51% year over year to $747.9 million, while CRPO grew 42% year over year to $475 million.

Negative Points

The macroeconomic environment remains cautious, impacting spending behavior.

Dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR) decreased to 126%, indicating a potential slowdown in customer expansion.

Cash from operating activities decreased to $11.7 million from $27.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted free cash flow also decreased to $10.8 million from $26.8 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP expenses related to the JiHu joint venture were $3.3 million, with an expected $14 million in expenses for FY25.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the go-to-market strategy following the leadership change?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Despite the leadership change, the transition has been smooth under Ashley's interim leadership. We are impressed with the quality of candidates for the new leader role and have raised guidance this quarter.

Q: Can you provide more color on the operating margin outperformance?

A: Brian Robins, CFO: We continue to prioritize growth responsibly, achieving increased operating leverage even with over 30% year-over-year growth. The focus remains on responsible growth.

Q: Are there any differences in the macro environment between Q1 and Q2?

A: Brian Robins, CFO: No significant changes; it remains a cautious spending environment. Developer hiring trends have also remained stable.

Q: How do you see the market for AI evolving beyond code generation?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: The market is moving towards AI throughout the entire software lifecycle. GitLab is well-positioned with Duo Enterprise, and we are excited about autonomous AI capabilities like GitLab Duo Workflow.

Q: How do you view competition with GitHub, given their faster growth rate?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Both platforms are benefiting from market migration. GitHub had a head start in AI co-creation, but GitLab is now a leader in AI code assistance according to Gartner, thanks to our vendor-agnostic approach and comprehensive platform.

Q: Can you provide an update on net retention rate (NRR) and its future outlook?

A: Brian Robins, CFO: We are pleased with the current NRR of 126%. Historical cohorts continue to expand, and we see significant room for growth in a large, low-penetration market.

Q: How does being hyperscaler-independent benefit GitLab in the AI race?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Our vendor-agnostic approach allows us to use the best AI models available, providing better context and AI answers. This, combined with our comprehensive platform and strong security, gives us a competitive edge.

Q: What impact do you expect from the recent price increases?

A: Brian Robins, CFO: The price increase will continue to layer in over time as we cycle through the renewal portfolio. We are seeing positive returns and improving unit economics, reflecting the value customers get from our platform.

Q: Are you seeing more frequent landings with Ultimate compared to 6-12 months ago?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Yes, we are leading with Ultimate more often due to its comprehensive value. Customers see significant ROI from consolidating point solutions, making Ultimate a compelling choice.

Q: How important is GenAI to your customers in their software development lifecycle?

A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: GenAI is very important, but customers are cautious about security and ROI. They want AI to work well for existing applications and meet security requirements. We are focusing on these areas to meet customer needs.

