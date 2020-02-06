GitLab Inc (GTLB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

GitLab Inc (GTLB) reports a 31% year-over-year revenue increase and significant margin improvements despite a cautious macroeconomic environment.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $183 million, a 31% increase year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Increased over 1,300 basis points year over year to 10%.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR): 126%.
  • Customers with ARR of at least $5,000: 9,314, an increase of approximately 19% year over year.
  • Customers with ARR of $100,000+: 1,076, an increase of 33% year over year.
  • Total RPO: $747.9 million, a 51% increase year over year.
  • CRPO: $475 million, a 42% increase year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins: 91%.
  • SaaS Revenue Growth: 46% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $18.2 million, compared to a loss of $4.3 million in the prior year.
  • Cash from Operating Activities: $11.7 million, compared to $27.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $10.8 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Q3 FY25 Revenue Guidance: $187 million to $188 million.
  • Q3 FY25 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $19 million to $20 million.
  • Q3 FY25 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share Guidance: $0.15 to $0.16.
  • FY25 Revenue Guidance: $742 million to $744 million.
  • FY25 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $55 million to $58 million.
  • FY25 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share Guidance: $0.45 to $0.47.
  • JiHu Non-GAAP Expenses: $3.3 million in Q2 FY25, compared to $4.8 million in Q2 of last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: September 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Second-quarter revenue increased 31% year over year to $183 million, driven by new logos and expansion by existing customers.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin significantly exceeded expectations, increasing over 1,300 basis points year over year to 10%.
  • GitLab Duo demonstrated up to 90% reduction in time spent on toolchain operations, 50% faster lead time, and 50% faster vulnerability detection.
  • GitLab was recognized as a leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for both AI code assistance and DevOps platforms.
  • Total RPO grew 51% year over year to $747.9 million, while CRPO grew 42% year over year to $475 million.

Negative Points

  • The macroeconomic environment remains cautious, impacting spending behavior.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR) decreased to 126%, indicating a potential slowdown in customer expansion.
  • Cash from operating activities decreased to $11.7 million from $27.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted free cash flow also decreased to $10.8 million from $26.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP expenses related to the JiHu joint venture were $3.3 million, with an expected $14 million in expenses for FY25.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about the go-to-market strategy following the leadership change?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Despite the leadership change, the transition has been smooth under Ashley's interim leadership. We are impressed with the quality of candidates for the new leader role and have raised guidance this quarter.

Q: Can you provide more color on the operating margin outperformance?
A: Brian Robins, CFO: We continue to prioritize growth responsibly, achieving increased operating leverage even with over 30% year-over-year growth. The focus remains on responsible growth.

Q: Are there any differences in the macro environment between Q1 and Q2?
A: Brian Robins, CFO: No significant changes; it remains a cautious spending environment. Developer hiring trends have also remained stable.

Q: How do you see the market for AI evolving beyond code generation?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: The market is moving towards AI throughout the entire software lifecycle. GitLab is well-positioned with Duo Enterprise, and we are excited about autonomous AI capabilities like GitLab Duo Workflow.

Q: How do you view competition with GitHub, given their faster growth rate?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Both platforms are benefiting from market migration. GitHub had a head start in AI co-creation, but GitLab is now a leader in AI code assistance according to Gartner, thanks to our vendor-agnostic approach and comprehensive platform.

Q: Can you provide an update on net retention rate (NRR) and its future outlook?
A: Brian Robins, CFO: We are pleased with the current NRR of 126%. Historical cohorts continue to expand, and we see significant room for growth in a large, low-penetration market.

Q: How does being hyperscaler-independent benefit GitLab in the AI race?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Our vendor-agnostic approach allows us to use the best AI models available, providing better context and AI answers. This, combined with our comprehensive platform and strong security, gives us a competitive edge.

Q: What impact do you expect from the recent price increases?
A: Brian Robins, CFO: The price increase will continue to layer in over time as we cycle through the renewal portfolio. We are seeing positive returns and improving unit economics, reflecting the value customers get from our platform.

Q: Are you seeing more frequent landings with Ultimate compared to 6-12 months ago?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: Yes, we are leading with Ultimate more often due to its comprehensive value. Customers see significant ROI from consolidating point solutions, making Ultimate a compelling choice.

Q: How important is GenAI to your customers in their software development lifecycle?
A: Sid Sijbrandij, CEO: GenAI is very important, but customers are cautious about security and ROI. They want AI to work well for existing applications and meet security requirements. We are focusing on these areas to meet customer needs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.