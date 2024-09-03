Full Year 2024 Shoprite Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Pieter Engelbrecht - Shoprite Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2024 results presentation for the 52 weeks ended June 30, 2024. Special welcome to our shareholders, fund managers, the media, and also our employees that are joining on this link.



I want to use that opportunity before we go into more of the detail. I absolutely are indebted to the people of Shoprite. Team Shoprite has once again defied all odds to deliver an exceptional set of results, of which I am extremely proud and words is not enough to thank team Shoprite.



Our presentation will have the same format as usual, with the exception that from the overall helicopter view of what happened in the past year, I will continue updating you on where our medium term thinking, where our attention will be directed to.



And then finally, Anton will unpack the financial detail. And we did this order change because I know in end, you are very interested in what the numbers are and what they mean and how to interpret them, for the fund managers important to do your