Core & Main Inc (CNM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.61 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $1.96 Billion Falls Short

Net Income and EPS Decline Despite Record Sales

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 5.5% year-over-year to $1,964 million, falling short of the estimated $2,059.28 million.
  • Gross Profit: Rose 3.4% to $518 million, with a gross profit margin of 26.4%, down 50 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Decreased 23.2% to $126 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Decreased 7.6% to $0.61, below the analyst estimate of $0.73.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 4.8% to $257 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%, down 140 basis points.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired five new businesses, expanding into new geographies and product lines.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Board approved a $500 million share repurchase program, marking the first standing authorization since becoming a public company.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending July 28, 2024. Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide.

Performance Overview

Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial) reported a 5.5% increase in net sales to $1,964 million for Q2 2024, compared to $1,861 million in Q2 2023. Despite this growth, the company faced challenges, including project delays due to wet weather conditions and lower end-market volumes, which impacted overall performance.

1831298955477151744.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Gross profit increased by 3.4% to $518 million, although the gross profit margin decreased by 50 basis points to 26.4%. Net income saw a significant decline of 23.2% to $126 million, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 7.6% to $0.61, missing the analyst estimate of $0.73. Adjusted EBITDA also fell by 4.8% to $257 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%, down 140 basis points.

We grew net sales by approximately 6% to a new quarterly record of $1.96 billion, reflecting strong growth from acquisitions that was partially offset by project delays from wet weather conditions and comparably lower end-market volumes," said Steve LeClair, chair and CEO of Core & Main.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,964 million $1,861 million
Gross Profit $518 million $501 million
Net Income $126 million $164 million
Diluted EPS $0.61 $0.66
Adjusted EBITDA $257 million $270 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial) reported total assets of $6,098 million as of July 28, 2024, up from $5,069 million as of January 28, 2024. The company’s net debt stood at $2,439 million, with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.7x, up from 1.7x in the previous year. Net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 2024 was $48 million, a significant decrease from $282 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher working capital investments and increased interest and tax payments.

Strategic Acquisitions and Share Repurchase Program

During and after the quarter, Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial) acquired five new businesses, including EGW Utilities, Geothermal Supply Company, HM Pipe Products, GroGreen Solutions, and Green Equipment Company. These acquisitions are expected to expand the company’s geographical reach and product lines. Additionally, the company announced a $500 million share repurchase program, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

We continue to maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy, balancing investments in our business with returning capital to shareholders," LeClair added.

Analysis and Outlook

While Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial) achieved record sales, the decline in net income and EPS, along with increased SG&A expenses, presents challenges. The company’s strategic acquisitions and share repurchase program indicate a focus on long-term growth and shareholder value. However, the impact of weather disruptions and lower end-market volumes may continue to pose challenges in the near term.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Core & Main Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.