eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $21.36 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.01 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $91.7 million and the earnings are expected to be $0.19 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for eGain Corp (EGAN) have remained steady at $91.7 million for the full year 2024 and $92 million for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for eGain Corp (EGAN) have also remained steady at $0.19 per share for the full year 2024 and $0.14 per share for 2025 over the same period.

eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, eGain Corp's (EGAN) actual revenue was $22.35 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $22.807 million by -2%. eGain Corp's (EGAN) actual earnings were $0.05 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.025 per share by 100%. After releasing the results, eGain Corp (EGAN) was down by -12.54% in one day.

eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for eGain Corp (EGAN) is $9 with a high estimate of $12 and a low estimate of $6. The average target implies an upside of 35.54% from the current price of $6.64.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for eGain Corp (EGAN, Financial) in one year is $0, suggesting a downside of -100% from the current price of $6.64.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 2 brokerage firms, eGain Corp's (EGAN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

