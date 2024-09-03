Half Year 2024 STV Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 03, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Simon Pitts - STV Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Right, good afternoon, everyone. I hope you all can hear well. You are very welcome. Thank you very much for joining us today. So in a moment, Lindsay and I will talk you through our results for the first half of 2024. We'll provide an update on our financial and strategic progress, as well as a sense of the outlook for the year. And as usual, we'll show you some on-screen highlights of shows that have been entertaining audiences on STV, as well as those we've been producing for other broadcasters and streamers in the UK and beyond over the last six months. But first of all, let me hand over to STV's Chair, Paul Reynolds, for some words of introduction. Paul.



Paul Reynolds - STV Group PLC - Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Thanks, Simon, and hello, everybody. So in today's results, I want to talk about STV's strong performance for the first half of 2024 and about the leadership changes for the group. As you know, we continue to operate against quite a challenging