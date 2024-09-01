Sep 01, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Elanor Commercial Property Fund investor call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul Siviour, COO of Elanor Investors Group. Please go ahead.



Paul Siviour - Elanor Commercial Property Fund - Chief Operating Officer



Well, thank you. Thank you and welcome to the investor call where we will present the results for the year to 30 June '24 for the Elanor Commercial Property Fund. On the call today, I'm joined by my colleagues, David Burgess, Head of Investments, and fund manager and [John D Almeda], Head of office to present the results.



We're very pleased to be able to present these results for Elanor Commercial Property Fund for the year to June 24, they reflect continuing strong performance by the fund. The Fund made its distribution guidance of $0.085 per security, which reflected an 81% payout ratio during the year, and with strong occupancy and strong rental growth across the fundâs portfolio. David will expand on those points as we take you through the