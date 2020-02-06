DLTR Stock Drops Due to Q2 Earnings Miss and Lowered Guidance

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR, Financial) fell 22.16% following the release of its second-quarter earnings results. The company's revenue and EPS missed analysts' expectations, prompting it to lower its full-year revenue guidance. Dollar Tree attributed the revised forecasts to an unfavorable macro environment affecting the purchasing behavior of middle- and higher-income customers.

Dollar Tree (DLTR, Financial), which operates discount stores across the United States and Canada under its namesake banner and Family Dollar, saw its stock price drop to $63.56. The company faces several financial warning signs, including a 5-year decline in operating margin and an Altman Z-score of 2.52, which places it in the grey area indicating some level of financial stress.

Despite these challenges, there are positive factors for investors to consider. Dollar Tree's stock is trading close to its 3-year low, with a Price-to-Book (PB) ratio of 1.88, which is near a 10-year low. Additionally, its GF Value is estimated at $160.52, indicating the stock is significantly undervalued. For further details, visit its GF Value page.

The company’s stock has several good signs: it is unlikely to be a manipulator according to its Beneish M-Score of -3.17, and its Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio is close to a 10-year low. However, investors should also note the 56.68% decline in stock price over the past 24 weeks and the 55.34% year-to-date drop.

In terms of market performance, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $27.28 billion. The stock is trading with a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 0 due to recent negative earnings. With a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of just 0.94%, the company struggles to cover its cost of capital.

Dollar Tree's financial health is also under scrutiny. Its current ratio stands at 1.28, indicating it can meet short-term obligations, but its quick ratio of 0.23 suggests issues with liquidity. The debt-to-equity ratio is 1.42, pointing towards a significant reliance on debt financing.

On the profitability front, the company has been performing poorly with an operating margin of 0.61% and a net margin of -3.23%. These figures highlight the company's struggle to maintain profitability amid declining consumer spending.

Overall, while Dollar Tree's stock (DLTR, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on GF Value, it faces considerable challenges that potential investors should carefully consider.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.