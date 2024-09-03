Sep 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Sep 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* G. Paul Hooper

Alumasc Group PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director

* Simon Dray

Alumasc Group PLC - Group Finance Director, Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Alumasc Group plc Annual Results Investor Presentation. For this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen only mode. Questions are encouraged. They can be submitted at any time via the Q&A tab. That's just situated on the right hand corner of your screen.



Please just simply type in your questions and press and the company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company can review all questions submitted today, and we'll publish your responses where it is appropriate to do so.



And before we begin, we just to submit the following poll. And as usual, if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would