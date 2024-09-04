Sep 04, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Dhruv Gahlaut - Direct Line Insurance Group plc - Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our half year results presentation. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Dhruv Gahlaut, I joined the group for the last few weeks back, and I run the strategy and the Investor Relations function.
Now moving on to the results presentation, today, I'm joined by Adam Winslow, our CEO; Neil Manser, our Group CFO; and Lucy Johnson, MD of the Motor business, who will take you through today's presentation, following which, we will open for Q&A.
At this point, over to Adam now.
Adam Winslow - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Thanks, Dhruv. Good morning, everyone. First, let me start with the key messages. At the Capital Markets Day in July, we presented a diagnosis of where the group is, what needs to be fixed and what success looks like.
Whilst we're in the early stages of that plan, work is underway on all work streams, and we're starting to see early signs of
Sep 04, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
