Sep 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Marc Bishop - Ecora Resources PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Ecora's first half 2024 results presentation.
In the H1 period, we saw strong portfolio contribution of $52 million and that was driven primarily by high volume production within our Kestrel royalty area. During the period, we acquired a royalty over the advanced stage Phalaborwa rare earth project. It's a high-quality rare earth development project that's targeting first production in the latter half of this decade.
We also saw the underground mine extension project at Voisey's Bay approach completion. A key milestone for ramp-up was achieved in the first half of the year. And the second key milestone is expected to be achieved in the second half.
In light of a weak nickel price environment, BHP has temporarily halted the construction of the West Musgrave project with a restart to be considered by February 2027. And this is, of course, disappointing. Although we do remain very confident in this asset's potential as a low-cost, long-life fully permitted
Half Year 2024 Ecora Resources PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...