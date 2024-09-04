Half Year 2024 Hilton Food Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Steve Murrells - Hilton Food Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Hilton Food's interim results for 2024. I'm Steve Murrells, the Group Chief Executive, and I'm presenting today with our Chief Financial Officer, Matt Osborne. This morning, we will share our interim performance compared to last year, review the progress that we're making in the business versus our strategic priorities and lay out the strength of the platform that we have for our long-term growth.



Turning to the numbers, we've had a strong first half to the year, delivering growth across all three areas of volume, revenue, and profit on a constant currency basis. At our full year results, I stood here with a message to focus on driving our core volumes and continuing the progress in our seafood business.



I believe these results represent another step forward in delivering on what we said. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, and I am pleased to announce an interim dividend of 9.6p an increase of 6.7% on the prior year and in line with our progressive dividend