Q2 2024 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Robert LaFleur - Dollar Tree Stores Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss Dollar Tree's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results. Before we begin, I'd like to let everyone know that our CEO and Executive Chairman, Rick, has been under the weather for the past few days and his voice has not yet fully recovered.



He's here listening to the call today and sends his regards, but has asked our Chief Operating Officer, Mike Creedon, to step in for him today. At the end of our prepared remarks, Mike will join our CFO, Jeff Davis, for the Q&A session. We wish Rick a speedy recovery and I know he looks forward to chatting with you all again next quarter.



So, with that, I would like to remind everyone that some of