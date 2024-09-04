Q2 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DICK'S SPORTING Goods second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakersâ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I will now turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Nate, you may begin.



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us to discuss our Second Quarter of 2024 Results. On today's call will be Lauren Hobart, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Navdeep Gupta, our Chief Financial Officer.



A playback of today's call will be archived on our investor relations website, located at investors.dicks.com for approximately 12 months. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such