Q2 2024 JJill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the J.Jill Inc second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the call over to Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer and President, you may begin.



Claire Spofford - JJill Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. As detailed in our press release, we delivered a solid second quarter performance, reflecting total comparable sales growth of 1.7% and adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million, slightly above our expectations and yielding a 19.4% adjusted EBITDA margin for the period.



Underlying this performance with a strong start to the period, which saw healthy full-price selling as customers responded well to our early summer collection, particularly around the Mother's Day holiday we continued to see relative strength in our direct channel, which helped to offset ongoing dynamic trends in store traffic.



As the quarter progressed, we noticed a meaningful shift in