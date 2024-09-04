Sep 04, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representativ



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2020 financial results update. Likewise, previous quarters, I'm joined by our CFO, Pavel, and we will present you in this video the business and financial update while we will be waiting for you at our scheduled conference call later today at 4:00 PM Athens time to take your questions.



Before Pavel takes you through our financials, I would like to provide you the key highlights of our Q2 2024 achievements. The second quarter performed strongly with online recording strong growth and retail showcasing resilience while both were benefited by Euro 2024 Tournament that contributed to a robust sports-betting performance.



Online continues its strong upward momentum contributing in Q2, almost 30% of the group's revenues, which is a new record, reflecting the successful execution of our digital strategy. On the profitability side, Q2 demonstrated a high EBITDA margin at the levels of around 35%, allowing us to be confident on the delivery of our guidance for 2024.



Finally, our strong cash position enables us to continue