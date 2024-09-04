Q2 2024 Knot Offshore Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to KNOP second-quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is [Kiki] and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Derek Lowe, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Derek, please go ahead.



Thank you, Kiki, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Derek Lowe, and I'm the Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of Knot Offshore Partners. Welcome to the partnership's earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. Our website is knotoffshorepartners.com, and you can find the earnings release there along with this presentation.



On slide 2, you will find guidance on the inclusion of forward-looking statements in today's presentation. These are made in good faith and reflect management's current views known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control.



