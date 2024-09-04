Q2 2025 Phreesia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Phreesia second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



First, I would like to introduce, Balaji Gandhi, Phreesia's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gandhi, you may begin.



Balaji Gandhi - Phreesia Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to Phreesia earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on July 31, 2024. Joining me on today's call is Chaim Indig, our Chief Executive Officer.



A more complete discussion of our results can be found in our earnings press release and in our related Form 8-K submission to the SEC, including our quarterly stakeholder letter both issued after the market closed today. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.phreesia.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.phreesia.com, following the conclusion of the call.



During today's call, we