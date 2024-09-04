Q3 2024 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the third quarter fiscal 2024 Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings conference call. My name is Gary, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Paul Glaser, Head of Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Paul Glaser - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon. I'm Paul Glaser, Head of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I would like to welcome you to our fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HPE's Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and slide presentation accompanying the release on our HPE Investor Relations web