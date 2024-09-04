Q2 2025 Yext Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Nils Erdmann - Yext Inc - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Yext's second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are CEO and Chair of the Board; Mike Walrath and CFO, Daryl Bond. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future financial performance, statements regarding the expected effects of our acquisition and integration of Hearsay Systems, expectations regarding the growth of our business, our outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025, our strategy and estimates of financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures and other indications of future opportunities as further described in our second quarter shareholder letter. .



These forward-looking statements are subject to