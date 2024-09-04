Q1 2025 C3.ai Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Amit Berry - C3.ai Inc - Head, IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to C3.ai's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on July 31, 2024. My name is Amit Berry, and I lead Investor Relations at C3.ai. With me on the call today are Tom Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ed Abbo, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer.



After the market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our first quarter results, as well as a supplemental to our results, both of which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.c3.ai. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the