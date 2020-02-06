Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue at $59.7M, EPS at $(0.06), Revenue Beats Estimates

Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $59.7 million, surpassing estimates of $59.54 million and growing by 70% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 62.4%, reflecting strong profitability in the quarter.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(9.5) million, with a GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.06).
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $51.7 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.4 million.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: Ending balance of $398.6 million, indicating a robust liquidity position.
  • Second Quarter Outlook: Revenue expected to be between $65.0 million and $68.0 million, with GAAP gross margin projected between 61.3% and 63.3%.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending August 3, 2024. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. The company has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Performance Overview

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) reported revenue of $59.7 million for Q1 FY2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.54 million. This represents a 70% year-over-year growth. The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 62.4% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 62.9%. Despite these positive results, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million, translating to a GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.06). However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

1831565758380011520.png

Financial Achievements

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) highlighted several key financial achievements for the quarter:

  • Revenue of $59.7 million, a 70% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin of 62.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.9%.
  • GAAP operating expenses of $51.7 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $35.4 million.
  • Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $398.6 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q4 FY2024 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $59.7 million $60.8 million $35.1 million
Gross Profit $37.3 million $40.0 million $20.8 million
Operating Loss $(14.5) million $(7.9) million $(14.4) million
Net Loss $(9.5) million $(10.5) million $(11.7) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $103.9 million.
  • Short-term investments of $294.7 million.
  • Total current assets of $542.4 million.
  • Total liabilities of $91.8 million.

Management Commentary

"For the first fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024, Credo reported revenue of $59.7 million. This total included record product revenues of $57.3 million, an increase of 30% compared to the prior quarter. Our customers’ AI infrastructure deployments remain the catalyst for our recent and expected growth. Going forward in fiscal 2025 and beyond, we expect contributions from our entire suite of innovative, power and cost-efficient, high-speed connectivity solutions." - Bill Brennan, President and CEO

Analysis

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth and improved margins, which are critical in the highly competitive semiconductor industry. The company's focus on AI infrastructure deployments and innovative connectivity solutions positions it well for future growth. However, the reported GAAP net loss indicates ongoing challenges in managing operating expenses and achieving profitability on a GAAP basis. Investors should monitor the company's ability to sustain revenue growth while controlling costs to achieve consistent profitability.

