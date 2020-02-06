Ecora Resources PLC (ECRAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Portfolio Contribution Amid Market Challenges

Ecora Resources PLC (ECRAF) reports robust earnings driven by high volume production, despite facing commodity price pressures and project delays.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Portfolio Contribution: $52 million driven by high volume production within Kestrel royalty area.
  • Net Debt: Approximately $86 million with a leverage ratio of 1.4 times.
  • Dividend: $0.017 for the half year.
  • Share Buyback Program: $10 million financed through disposal and recycling of LIORC stake.
  • Core Portfolio Revenue: $10.5 million, a 17% reduction compared to the previous period.
  • Kestrel Revenue: $41 million on 2 million tonnes of sales.
  • Adjusted Earnings: $26.6 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.104 for the first half of the year.
  • Total Royalty Assets: $543 million net of deferred tax.
  • Net Assets: $468.2 million, equating to approximately $1.88 per share.
  • Loan-to-Value Ratio: 16%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $12.7 million.
  • Dividend Payout Ratio: 33%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: September 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong portfolio contribution of $52 million driven by high volume production within the Kestrel royalty area.
  • Acquisition of a royalty over the advanced stage Phalaborwa rare earth project, targeting first production in the latter half of this decade.
  • Completion of the underground mine extension project at Voisey's Bay, with significant ramp-up expected in the second half of the year.
  • Healthy balance sheet with net debt of approximately $86 million and a leverage ratio of 1.4 times, well below financial covenants.
  • Successful $10 million share buyback program financed through the disposal and recycling of the LIORC stake.

Negative Points

  • Temporary halt in the construction of the West Musgrave project due to weak nickel prices, with a restart considered by February 2027.
  • Lower volumes from the Mantos royalty in the first half of the year, though expected to accelerate in the second half.
  • Maracas performance down year-on-year due to weaker vanadium prices.
  • Significant reduction in portfolio contribution from core assets by 17% compared to the previous period.
  • Expected immaterial contribution from Kestrel in the second half as mining is not expected to return to the private royalty area until the first quarter of next year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You mentioned the importance of the balance sheet and the challenging conditions for nickel. If you decide not to exercise the option for Piauí, is there a way you could monetize that option?
A: Good morning, Marina. At this stage, we haven't made any actual decision regarding Piauí. Any decision will be made in the context of maintaining balance sheet strength. Currently, we're not advancing any discussions in that area. Regarding Ecora, the long stop date is early 2025, and the company is not tracking towards achieving the CPs for funding.

Q: Do you worry that at this current valuation, there's some potential risk of an opportunistic bid for the company?
A: Good morning, Richard. The shares appear to be trading at a deep value differential to intrinsic value. We believe we have a world-class royalty portfolio and continue to see a great future for the business with a lot of growth and exposure to the right commodities, particularly copper.

Q: How sensitive or strong is the balance sheet versus weakness in commodity prices from today?
A: The balance sheet can weather a downturn in commodity prices. We are not sensitive to short-term coking coal price movements and believe we are at the bottom of the cobalt pricing curve. We run downside scenarios in conjunction with our covenant compliance requirements and are comfortable with the level of gearing in the business.

Q: Can you give us a bit more of a steer on where you expect net debt to go to?
A: Dependent on broker consensus numbers and volumes, net debt could be around the $50-55 million level by the end of next year, decreasing further into 2026 as the ramp-up from Voisey's Bay comes through.

Q: Could you provide your view on the cobalt market over the next couple of years?
A: On the demand side, cobalt has seen continued strong growth. The pressure on cobalt prices has come from supply additions. We believe supply additions have peaked, and we have a line of sight to the beginning of the next cobalt cycle, potentially moving back to balance over 2025-2026.

Q: Portfolio contribution from core assets fell by 70% year-on-year. Should investors be concerned?
A: This year is a tale of two halves. We expect significant growth from the core asset portfolio in H2 and beyond, particularly from Voisey's Bay. The medium-term outlook is strong, with headline revenue expected to exceed $100 million.

Q: Could you explain the net asset per share valuation in detail?
A: The valuation is based on discounted cash flow analysis and reflects a consensus of research analysts. The implied balance sheet net asset value is a mix of assets held at historical purchase cost and revalued assets, with Kestrel being the largest revalued asset.

Q: Is there a possibility that the West Musgrave asset could be sold and completed by another party before 2027?
A: It's hard to comment on BHP's specific plans. However, West Musgrave is a low-cost asset, and even at today's depressed nickel prices, it is expected to be cash flow positive. The asset is heavily weighted towards copper, which remains strong.

Q: Are there actionable and attractive opportunities for royalties or streams on cash-flowing assets in the short term?
A: We've seen a significant uptick in opportunities over the last 6-12 months. Timing is challenging to predict as it depends on various factors, including other financing initiatives and market conditions. However, we are encouraged by the current opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.