Release Date: September 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

J.Jill Inc (JILL, Financial) delivered a solid second quarter performance with total comparable sales growth of 1.7% and adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million, slightly above expectations.

The company saw strong full-price selling in the early summer collection, particularly around the Mother's Day holiday.

J.Jill Inc (JILL) successfully managed inventory and prepared for the fall product launch, maintaining comparable inventories flat by the end of the period.

The company is excited about the launch of its iconic J.Jill series and the ECOVERO fabric in the wherever sub-brand collection, highlighting sustainable fabrications.

J.Jill Inc (JILL) initiated a quarterly dividend program and made a voluntary debt paydown of approximately $85 million, reflecting strong confidence in its business and opportunities for profitable growth.

Negative Points

The company experienced a meaningful shift in consumer demand beginning in July, leading to a slowdown in sales.

August continued to show softness, making it difficult to assess and evaluate the drivers of the change in demand trends.

Store sales for Q2 were down about 5% compared to Q2 2023, driven primarily by lower traffic and the calendar shift.

Gross margin for Q2 was down 128 basis points versus Q2 2023, driven by a higher mix of markdowns and elevated freight costs.

The company revised its guidance for the full year, reflecting a cautious outlook due to the uncertain macro environment and ongoing softness in retail traffic.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Mark, can you clarify if there will be softness in gross margins in Q3, and will it be higher than Q2?

A: Mark Webb, CFO: We expect pressure in Q3, but it will be less than in Q2. This is due to elevated ocean freight costs and our commitment to managing inventory in season.

Q: What strategies are you using to drive store traffic given the current challenges?

A: Claire Spofford, CEO: We are focusing on performance marketing and substantial marketing support for our new fall floor set. Additionally, our store teams are reaching out to best customers to set up styling appointments and drive traffic.

Q: Can you walk us through the sales trends you saw in Q2 and any current trends?

A: Claire Spofford, CEO: We had strong performance in May and June, but saw a drop-off in traffic in July and August. Our guidance reflects these trends, and we are hopeful for improvement with the new fall floor set.

Q: How are you managing inventory and promotional strategies for the back half of the year?

A: Mark Webb, CFO: Inventory levels are flat when normalizing for early fall shipments. We are committed to managing inventory in season and will take pricing actions as necessary to maintain clean inventory levels.

Q: How are you thinking about uses of free cash flow, particularly regarding dividends and debt paydown?

A: Mark Webb, CFO: Our priorities remain investing in the business, paying down debt, and returning value to shareholders through dividends. We view the dividend as a commitment and will balance it with debt reduction.

Q: Are there any regional trends or category performance insights you can share?

A: Mark Webb, CFO: The South, particularly Texas, was more challenged. Lifestyle center traffic lagged mall traffic. Claire Spofford, CEO: Dresses and novelty tops underperformed, while core linen and cotton gauze were strong. We are optimistic about bottoms and sweaters for fall.

Q: How are you measuring the success of your marketing investments, and what are you excited about for the second half?

A: Claire Spofford, CEO: We use a mix of print, digital, and social marketing, constantly evaluating ROI. We are excited about the J.Jill iconic campaign and are mindful of CPM costs due to election-related noise.

Q: Can you provide more details on SG&A management and flexibility?

A: Mark Webb, CFO: We are managing discretionary expenses closely, focusing on wage inflation and strategic IT investments. We will refine marketing spend based on performance and macro trends.

Q: What are the trends in new customer acquisition and customer demographics?

A: Claire Spofford, CEO: We saw growth in the direct-to-consumer file, particularly among best customers. Retail-only customers were more challenged. We continue to target slightly younger customers within our demographic.

Q: How did the customer respond to full-price and sale items in May and June versus July and August?

A: Claire Spofford, CEO: May and June saw strong full-price selling, especially in core categories. In July, we leaned into full-price selling but saw a shift to markdowns, with traffic slowing across the board.

