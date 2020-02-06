Total Revenue: $197.2 million, up 11% year over year.

Subscription Revenue: $177.9 million, up 9% year over year.

Services Revenue: $19.3 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $15.2 million, resulting in an 8% non-GAAP operating margin.

Credit Loss Charge: $10.1 million.

Free Cash Flow: $16.5 million, representing an 8% free cash flow margin.

Subscription Revenue-Based Net Dollar Expansion Rate: 111%.

Customers Contributing $1 Million+ in Subscription Revenue: 145 customers, a 21% increase year over year.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 73% (Subscription Gross Margin: 81%, Professional Services Gross Margin: -1%).

Non-GAAP Net Income: $0.06 per diluted share.

Cash and Equivalents: $468.5 million with no debt outstanding.

Stock Buyback: 17.1 million shares repurchased for $169.8 million.

Calculated Billings: $192.8 million, up 8% year over year.

Total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $887.1 million, up 10% year over year.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO): $557.8 million, up 9% year over year.

Q3 Revenue Guidance: $196 million to $197 million.

Q3 Subscription Revenue Guidance: $177.5 million to $178.5 million.

Q3 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $19 million to $20 million.

Full Year FY25 Subscription Revenue Guidance: $710.5 million to $712.5 million.

Full Year FY25 Total Revenue Guidance: $785 million to $787 million.

Full Year FY25 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $80.5 million to $81.5 million.

Full Year FY25 Free Cash Flow Guidance: Approximately $55 million.

Release Date: September 04, 2024

Positive Points

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) reported a total revenue growth of 11% year over year to $197.2 million.

Subscription revenue grew by 9% year over year to $177.9 million.

The company generated $15.2 million in non-GAAP operating income, resulting in an 8% non-GAAP operating margin.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) added several new customers and expanded with existing ones, including notable names like UBS, Ford, T-Mobile, Grupo Bimbo, and Planet Fitness.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) was named a leader in digital customer interaction solutions by Forrester Wave and a major player in the 2024 IDC Marketscape for Contact Center as a Service.

Negative Points

The company experienced a credit loss charge of $10.1 million, impacting non-GAAP operating income.

Elevated churn in core product suites is expected to continue for the full year FY25.

The broader demand environment remains challenging with longer sales cycles and heightened budgetary scrutiny.

Subscription revenue-based net dollar expansion rate is expected to decline over the next few quarters.

Professional services gross margin was negative 1%, indicating challenges in this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: It sounds like pricing pressure is continuing. Is it to the same extent as last quarter?

A: We're continuing to see budgetary pressures, and it's consistent with what we have seen in the past last quarter and the quarter before. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: Can you unpack the pricing and packaging changes mentioned in your prepared remarks?

A: We are re-evaluating our pricing and packaging to align more with how customers buy now. This includes building a pricing team and working with a pricing consulting company to evaluate the market and talk to our customers comprehensively. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: Last quarter, you mentioned an AI crowding out effect in marketing spend. How has this trend played out?

A: We are seeing success with AI, particularly in our CCaaS and service suite, where AI is improving call deflection and agent productivity. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: What are you hearing from companies in terms of agent growth as they see productivity improvements from AI?

A: Companies are either cutting down human labor costs or repurposing productivity gains into sales improvements. We are also evaluating interaction-based pricing models for AI. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: Can you explain the mechanics of the credit charge and its impact on revenue?

A: The $10.1 million charge includes $3.5 million to $4 million in write-offs and $6 million in specific reserves. This impacts both revenue recognition and cash collection, with a $3.5 million impact on FY25 subscription revenue. - Manish Sarin, CFO

Q: What is your view on the build versus buy debate for AI capabilities?

A: We focus on the application layer of AI, providing governance, compliance, and guardrailing on data. This makes us confident in our unique enterprise-grade offering. - Trac Pham, Co-CEO

Q: Can you speak to the productivity levels within the sales force and where you expect to be heading into next year?

A: We are seeing stabilization and making the right changes, but it takes time for these organizational changes to flow through. - Trac Pham, Co-CEO

Q: When customers churn or reduce their spend, where are they going?

A: We are seeing budget cuts and downsells, but no significant shift in competitors. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: Can you provide an update on your self-serve social media management solution?

A: The self-serve product is more experimental and not a substantial revenue driver. It allows enterprise customers to explore Sprinklr's capabilities. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

Q: What are the issues around renewals and what actions are you taking?

A: We are addressing internal execution and implementation challenges, and putting more discipline around consistent AE, Success Manager, and SE support. - Ragy Thomas, CEO

