Half Year 2024 Cairn Homes PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cairn Homes 2024 interim results analyst and investor call, which will be hosted by Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Bull, Chief Financial Officer. Afterwards, there will be a moderated Q&A session where we welcome questions from anybody on the line.



I will now hand you over to Cairn's CEO, Michael Stanley.



Michael Stanley - Cairn Homes PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us as we bring it through our 2024 interim results. I'm joined this morning by our new CFO, Richard Bull, I'd like to welcome him to his first results presentation. And we are also joined by Steve Kane, our Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, and Tara Grimley, Co Sec and Director of Sustainability. The success of our strategy is most clearly demonstrated by the momentum in our business, and we have been consistent in delivering on our commitments.



Ours is a differentiated strategy that is clearly working, delivering