Shoe Carnival Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Sales of $332.7M Beat Estimates, GAAP EPS of $0.82 Misses

Strong Performance Driven by Back-to-School Season

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $332.7 million, up 12.9% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $330.05 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.82, slightly below analyst estimates of $0.84.
  • Operating Income: Increased 22.0% year-over-year to $30.1 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Expanded by 30 basis points to 36.1%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter above 35%.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Declined 2.1% compared to the same period last year.
  • Inventory: Totaled $425.5 million, reflecting an increase of $16.1 million year-over-year.
  • Store Count: Operated 430 stores as of September 5, 2024, with plans to surpass 500 stores by 2028.
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending August 3, 2024. The company, a leading retailer of family footwear, achieved record net sales and earnings per share (EPS) that surpassed both company expectations and analyst estimates.

1831646207030751232.png

Company Overview

Shoe Carnival Inc is a family footwear retailer that offers a broad assortment of dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children, emphasizing national name brands such as Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Puma, HEYDUDE, Converse, Vans, and Crocs. The company operates as one reportable segment, leveraging a bricks-first, omnichannel approach to provide customers with easy access to a wide assortment of branded footwear for various occasions.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Net sales for the quarter reached $332.7 million, a 12.9% increase compared to the same period last year, exceeding the company's expectations. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Shoe Station segment, continued strengthening trends in Shoe Carnival, and increases in e-commerce sales. The recent acquisition of Rogan Shoes, Incorporated also contributed to the sales growth.

GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.82, while adjusted EPS was $0.83, both falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.84. GAAP operating income increased by 22.0% to $30.1 million, and adjusted operating income rose by 23.7% to $30.5 million compared to the prior year.

“Customer engagement continued to exceed our expectations and sales momentum accelerated rapidly during our most important shopping event of the year, the Back-to-School season. We achieved a net sales record this quarter, surpassing all previous second quarter sales in our company’s history. Gross profit margin expanded versus prior year, we gained significant market share, and we delivered earnings above our guidance in the quarter.” said Mark Worden, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $332.7 million $294.6 million
Gross Profit $119.9 million $105.5 million
Operating Income $30.1 million $24.7 million
Net Income $22.6 million $19.4 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.82 $0.71

Gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points to 36.1%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter that the company's gross profit margin exceeded 35%. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 27.1% from 27.4% in the prior year, reflecting improved leverage on higher sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of Q2 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc reported total assets of $1.12 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $71.6 million. The company maintained its debt-free status, continuing to fund operations and growth investments from operating cash flow. Year-to-date operating cash flow totaled $40.7 million, a significant increase from $22.4 million in the prior year.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Based on the strong year-to-date performance and positive momentum during the Back-to-School season, Shoe Carnival Inc has increased its fiscal 2024 sales guidance to a range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion, representing growth of 5% to 6% compared to fiscal 2023. The company also raised its GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $2.55 to $2.70 and adjusted EPS to a range of $2.60 to $2.75.

Shoe Carnival Inc continues to execute its strategic growth roadmap, aiming to surpass 500 stores by 2028 through organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and solidifying its position as the nation's leading family footwear retailer.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shoe Carnival Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.