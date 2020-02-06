SAIC Reports Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS at $1.58, Revenue Hits $1.82 Billion

SAIC's Q2 FY2025 Earnings Reflect Solid Performance Amidst Challenges

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.82 billion, reflecting a 2% organic growth year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $81 million, a significant decrease from $247 million in the prior year.
  • Diluted EPS: $1.58, down from $4.56 in the previous year; Adjusted Diluted EPS remained steady at $2.05.
  • Free Cash Flow: $241 million, a substantial increase of 67% from $144 million in the prior year.
  • Net Bookings: $1.2 billion, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.6 and a trailing twelve months book-to-bill ratio of 1.1.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance: Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance increased to $8.10 - $8.30, reaffirming other financial guidance.
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2024, Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a mix of achievements and challenges. SAIC, a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator, provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government, focusing on higher-end technology services.

Performance Overview

SAIC reported revenues of $1.82 billion for Q2 FY2025, marking a 2% organic growth compared to the same period last year. The net income stood at $81 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $170 million, representing 9.4% of revenues. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.58, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.05. The company generated $138 million in cash flows from operating activities and $241 million in free cash flow.

1831651239180529664.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the positive revenue growth, SAIC faced a significant decrease in operating income, which fell by 63% to $134 million, primarily due to the gain on the sale of the Supply Chain Business in the prior year. The EBITDA margin also decreased from 22.5% to 9.3%, reflecting the impact of contract completions and the absence of the previous year's one-time gain.

Our second quarter results were solid, reflecting strong program performance and exceptional cash flow with a continued focus on returning capital to shareholders," said SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Change
Revenues $1.82 billion $1.78 billion 2%
Operating Income $134 million $362 million -63%
Net Income $81 million $247 million -67%
EBITDA $170 million $402 million -58%
Diluted EPS $1.58 $4.56 -65%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

SAIC's balance sheet showed total assets of $5.25 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $48 million. The company’s total liabilities stood at $3.63 billion, and stockholders' equity was $1.62 billion. Cash flows from operating activities decreased by 8% to $138 million, while free cash flow increased by 67% to $241 million.

Backlog and Contract Awards

SAIC reported net bookings of $1.2 billion for the quarter, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.6 and a trailing twelve months book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. The estimated backlog at the end of the quarter was approximately $22.9 billion, with $4.2 billion funded. Notable awards included a $134 million task order from the U.S. Treasury and a $206 million recompete contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

SAIC increased its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal year 2025 to $8.10 - $8.30, reaffirming all other financial guidance. The company expects revenues between $7.35 billion and $7.50 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $680 million and $700 million, and free cash flow between $490 million and $510 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Science Applications International Corp for further details.

