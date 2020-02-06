G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.53, Revenue at $644.8 Million, Misses Estimates

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Surpass Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $644.8 million, fell short of estimates of $649.44 million, and decreased 2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.53, significantly above the prior year's $0.35 per diluted share.
  • Net Income: $24.2 million, up from $16.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Inventories: Decreased 24% to $610.5 million compared to $804.9 million in the prior year’s second quarter.
  • Share Buyback: Repurchased 1,180,328 shares for an aggregate price of $31.6 million during the quarter.
  • Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Net sales expected to increase by approximately 3% to $3.20 billion, with EPS forecasted between $3.94 and $4.04, up from prior guidance of $3.58 to $3.68.
  • New Licensing Agreement: Signed a license agreement with Converse, Inc. to design and produce apparel, launching in Fall 2025.
On September 5, 2024, G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending July 31, 2024. The company, known for its extensive portfolio of apparel, footwear, and accessories under brands like DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, reported results that exceeded analyst expectations.

Performance Overview

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) reported a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.52, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.29. Net sales for the quarter were $644.8 million, slightly below the estimated $649.44 million but reflecting a strong performance in a challenging market environment.

Key Financial Metrics

Despite a 2% decrease in net sales compared to the same quarter last year, the company achieved a net income of $24.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up from $16.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter. This improvement was driven by strong performance from owned brands, particularly DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld, which grew double-digits.

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Net Sales $644.8 million $659.8 million
Net Income $24.2 million $16.4 million
Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.52 $0.40

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of the second quarter, inventories decreased by 24% to $610.5 million compared to $804.9 million in the previous year. The company also repurchased 1,180,328 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $31.6 million, reflecting a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Strategic Developments

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) announced a new licensing agreement with Converse, Inc., set to launch in Fall 2025. This partnership aims to expand the company's active lifestyle category, leveraging its core capabilities to build a global apparel business.

Outlook

The company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2025 net sales guidance of approximately $3.20 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year. Additionally, it raised its earnings per diluted share outlook to a range of $3.94 to $4.04, up from the prior guidance of $3.58 to $3.68.

"Given our second quarter earnings per diluted share outperformance, we are reaffirming our fiscal year 2025 net sales and, once again, raising our earnings per diluted share outlook. Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, we remain optimistic about the remainder of the year and our orderbook is in a good position for the important Fall and Holiday seasons." - Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and CEO

Conclusion

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic agility in a challenging market, with strong performance from its owned brands and promising new partnerships. The company's updated fiscal 2025 outlook reflects confidence in its ability to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from G-III Apparel Group Ltd for further details.

