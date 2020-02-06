Azvalor's 1st-Half 2024 Letter to Investors: Looking Back

Those who have been patient with us have multiplied their money by 14 times since March 2003.

The returns we can expect for the next 5 years are between 10% and 13% annually.

The funds have a high potential for appreciation, close to +90%, compared to current listing prices.

These good historical results have been possible thanks to the faithful follow-up of a rigorous investment process developed internally by the Firm and based on the more than twenty years of experience of the management team: “The Azvalor Method.”

In the first half of the year, Azvalor has obtained a positive return in its funds Azvalor Iberia (+2.4%), Azvalor Internacional (+1.4%) and Azvalor Managers (+6.8%), a flat return in the Azvalor Global Value pension plan (+0.3%) and a negative return in Azvalor Blue Chips (-1.1%).

At the end of the semester, 90% of the money invested in our funds from the start has multiplied the initial capital by more than two times . Thus, since their respective launches almost 9 years ago, the accumulated returns are +137% in Azvalor Internacional, +48% in Azvalor Iberia, +91% in Azvalor Blue Chips, +62% in Azvalor Managers, and +99% in Azvalor Global Value, our pension plan. To put this return into context, at the time of writing this letter, Azvalor Internacional has outperformed its benchmark index by almost 30% (+145.4% vs. +116% for the MSCI World), despite the strong upward cycle of the main world markets in the period. For its part, Azvalor Iberia has accumulated a return almost +42% higher than its benchmark index (+48.6% vs. +7% for the IGBM). In our history as investors, the spread of our funds compared to the market is usually even greater in periods of weaker stock markets, which is interesting for the future.

If we go back even further, to the beginning of our investment journey, the results are even more positive, and the differential with the market is greater. Indeed, those who have been patient with us have multiplied their money by 14 times since March 2003 , which compares to the 4.6 times of the MSCI World in the same period. And this despite two 50% falls in between. Over the last twenty years we have achieved a return of +13% per year.

These good historical results have been possible thanks to the faithful adherence to a rigorous investment process, a process that is ours and unique, and that we call the “Azvalor Method”. We will soon publish and share with you the first Annual Activity Report of Azvalor, as well as an explanatory video, in which we will give you more details about the Azvalor Method and other information that we hope will be of interest to you.

What can we expect from the funds for the coming years?

To answer this question, we need to look at the starting point of company valuations. The “cheaper” they are when we acquire them, the better future returns we will obtain, and vice versa. The notion of “expensive” or “cheap” is the axis on which our entire management model revolves. How cheap would our portfolios be today? Let's compare them with our own history over the last 21 years, in which there have been 3 types of situations:

Reduced potential, below 40%. We experienced this just before the 2008 financial crisis. These were times of expensive valuations, and the subsequent annualized return of our funds was positive, but below 10% per year. High potentials, over 150% . These occurred in March 2009 and 2020, following the major falls in the stock markets. With these potentials, the subsequent returns of our funds were exceptional, all of them over 20% per year. Potentials close to 100% . These are times like the present (see the points dedicated specifically to each fund below), in which the returns we can expect for the next 5 years are between 10% and 13% annually.

These potential returns are attractive in themselves, but they are even more so when compared to what we think can be achieved by investing now in an index such as the American S&P 500, whose price-to-earnings ratio for the next twelve months is 22 times (and 36 times using the CAPE-adjusted ratio). Its 10 largest companies are trading at a multiple over earnings of more than 30 times, with the rest of the index (the other 490 largest companies in the US) trading at around 17-18 times earnings. The index has reached its historical highs this semester and its valuation ratios are, in general, very demanding. Our portfolios, in comparison, are around a price/earnings ratio of 8 times.

Neither we nor anyone else knows whether the corrections that the stock markets have started with in August are or are not the beginning of more pronounced falls. But historically, volatility has always been the most fertile ground for us, where we find the greatest number of opportunities and when we have most increased the potential and quality of our portfolios.

If stock market crashes were to temporarily affect our funds, we believe it would be a great opportunity to increase investment. When stock market crashes have dragged down our portfolios in the past (in 2020 with COVID or in 2008 with the Global Financial Crisis), the subsequent rebounds were extraordinary (for example, +62% in 2009), far outpacing those of the market, and new highs were reached very quickly.

There are also times when stock market declines do not affect our portfolios at all. In 2022, for example, they rose sharply (Azvalor Internacional +45%) while the stock market fell (-20% for the S&P500).

The key for you to be able to aspire in the future to achieve what our patient co-investors have achieved in the past (multiplying money by 14 times in 20 years despite the global crisis of 2009 or COVID) is to maintain conviction and not pay too much attention to volatility or negative headlines in the media. Azvalor has been a refuge for our savings and those of our co-investors, and we believe it will continue to be so for all those who do not sell in times of fear .

Azvalor Iberia

The net asset value of Azvalor Iberia has increased by +2.4% in the first half of the year, and it has accumulated a return of 46.7% since its launch. It is a very concentrated portfolio (10 positions weigh more than 60%) in a few companies that we know very well, very good businesses, as reflected by an average weighted ROCE of 32%, and the vast majority have very solid balance sheets and are managed by one owner. These companies are listed at very attractive prices, as reflected by the average weighted FCF yield [1] of 16%, and they do so for reasons specific to each of them, which we are convinced are temporary, and that the market will eventually recognise their value. We estimate that Azvalor Iberia offers a potential of +86% . [2]

Azvalor International

The net asset value of Azvalor Internacional has increased by +1.4% in the first half of the year to 237.4 euros, and has accumulated 147.4% since its launch. The portfolio is well diversified by sectors and geographies, with exposure to the global economy. Among its most important positions we can find some of the best companies at what they do, world leaders or leaders in their local markets and, in general, very good businesses as reflected by an average weighted ROCE of 25%. They are companies, for the most part, with very solid balance sheets, and managed with the aim of creating shareholder value, something that is increasingly difficult to find among listed companies. It is made up of companies that are listed at attractive prices for cyclical or specific reasons, which we believe represent a clear investment opportunity with a long-term horizon. The fund is listed at an average FCF yield of 12%, much more attractive than the 4%-6% at which Western markets are listed. And we estimate a potential of +89%.

With almost 55 million euros of net subscriptions in the first half of the year (Inverco data), it is the independent equity fund with the most net inflows in 2024, and is also the equity fund with the largest capital under management among Spanish independent fund managers.

Azvalor Blue Chips

Azvalor Blue Chips offers the particularity of investing in companies with a minimum size. The fund currently has around 70 million euros under management and, therefore, still has a size that allows the “agility” to invest in some small companies, which together weigh just over 20%. As for the companies, the fund today still has a very high degree of coincidence with Azvalor Internacional and Iberia, although it may differ significantly in the different weights of the companies. In the semester, its net asset value has fallen by -1.2%, and it has accumulated a return of 61.9% since its launch. The fund is trading at an average FCF yield of 11.5% and we estimate a potential of +93%.

Azvalor Managers

Azvalor Managers rose by +6.8% in the first half of 2024. Since its launch just over five years ago, the return is +61.9%. The fund has recently surpassed the figure of 100 million euros under management, and has more than 1,400 co-investors. The main novelty in 2024 has been the incorporation of a new manager to the fund (FountainCap Research & Investment), which is an interesting complement to the other five Managers who were already part of it.

The trend of receiving takeover bids (OPA) from a third party in our companies has continued, and in this semester alone there have been five takeover bids in the portfolio, in different sectors and countries, in all cases by a competitor in the same industry. In total, 23 of our companies have been taken over in recent years, which we believe is a natural consequence of investing in robust, small companies at very attractive prices. Today the portfolio has a Price/Earnings ratio of 9 times, which represents a discount of more than 50% compared to the global stock market. Along the same lines, the fund offers a dividend yield of over 2%, as a result of the significant cash flows generated by our companies and their financial strength. As El Economista quoted on its cover last June, we believe that all these factors leave the fund in a good position to try to meet its objective of generating a return of over 10% annually in the coming years.

Azvalor Global Value (Pension Fund)

Azvalor Global Value is one of the few pension funds from independent managers that exceeds the threshold of 200 million euros (203 million at the end of the first half of the year), with almost 4,100 co-participants.

The portfolio combines companies present in Azvalor Iberia and Azvalor Internacional. In the first half of the year it has obtained a return of +0.29% and has accumulated 98.5% since its launch. The fund is trading at an average FCF yield of 13% and we estimate a potential of +99%.

News at Azvalor

During this first half of the year Azvalor has received several awards :

For the second consecutive year, Azvalor has been chosen as the Best Independent Fund Manager in the Expansión-Allfunds Investment Fund Awards ( read the news ).

in the Expansión-Allfunds Investment Fund Awards ( read the news ). Azvalor has received the Citywire award for Best Management Team of 2023 in the categories of Global Equities , for Azvalor Internacional, and in Iberian Equities, for Azvalor Iberia ( read news ).

We would like to thank the jury members for these awards, and especially our partners, without whose patience and trust it would not have been possible to achieve good returns.

Since June 11, and in line with our commitment to help young people save for the long term, those under 25 can now start investing in Azvalor funds from a minimum of €500.

We say goodbye, thanking you again for your trust, wishing you a happy summer and inviting you to contact our Investor Relations team should you require additional information on any of the topics discussed, or any other topic of interest.

[1] Free Cash Flow yield= profitability by free cash flow.

[2] The revaluation potentials indicated throughout the document have been obtained as a result of the difference between the estimated value of each of the underlying assets of the portfolios, based on our internal valuation models, and the prices at which each of them are currently listed on the stock markets.