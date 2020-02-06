Why Couchbase (BASE) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

Shares of Couchbase (BASE, Financial) dropped 15.75% in the morning session after the company announced its second-quarter earnings results.

The company's ARR guidance for the next quarter and the full year fell below Wall Street's estimates. Although Couchbase raised its full-year revenue guidance to match expectations, it experienced higher-than-expected customer churn and down-sell, impacting ARR growth.

Additionally, the company reported cash burn and operating losses, contributing to an overall mixed quarter. The lower-than-expected ARR guidance is likely weighing on the stock.

Currently, Couchbase (BASE, Financial) is trading at $16.00 with a market capitalization of approximately $804.96 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $18.15. However, the company's financial metrics present a mixed outlook. The stock's Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio stands at 6.23, signaling a premium valuation compared to its book value per share. Its cash ratio of 1.46 indicates a solid liquidity position.

Couchbase's profitability and growth indicators suggest significant challenges. The TTM EBITDA margin is -40.32%, reflecting substantial operating inefficiencies. The operating margin and net margin are both around -41%, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties. Moreover, the company's revenue growth rate over the past year is 18.3%, a positive sign, but it remains to be seen if this growth is sustainable given the recent customer churn and down-sell issues.

On the qualitative front, Couchbase has been marked by insider selling, with 8 insider transactions in the past three months, amounting to 51,705 shares sold. This could be a red flag for potential investors. On the brighter side, the Beneish M-Score of -3.61 indicates the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements.

In terms of financial strength, Couchbase has an Altman Z-Score of 2.34, placing it in the gray area where companies might face financial stress but are not immediately at risk of bankruptcy. The Sloan Ratio of -27.74%, however, indicates poor earnings quality as it is beyond the threshold of -25%.

With an upcoming earnings date set for December 6, 2024, investors will be keenly watching to see if Couchbase can reverse its current negative trends and stabilize its financial performance. While the company offers a high-performance, flexible, and scalable cloud database solution, the immediate financial metrics suggest caution.

Overall, Couchbase (BASE, Financial) presents a speculative opportunity in the tech space, warranting close monitoring and thorough due diligence by potential investors.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.