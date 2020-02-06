Why Sprinklr (CXM) Stock Is Dropping Today

14 minutes ago

Shares of Sprinklr (CXM, Financial) fell 8.79% in the afternoon session after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

The company's adjusted operating income and EPS missed expectations, and its full-year earnings guidance fell short. However, Sprinklr slightly beat analysts' revenue expectations and raised its full-year sales guidance.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) is currently trading at $7.835. Despite the recent drop, Sprinklr's valuation metrics provide a mixed picture. The stock has a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a P/B ratio of 3.44, both of which are relatively high compared to industry averages. However, the P/S ratio is at 2.99, which is nearing its 5-year low, indicating potential undervaluation on a sales basis.

The company shows robust financial strength with an Altman Z-score of 3.3, suggesting low bankruptcy risk. Sprinklr also has an interest coverage ratio that implies it's financially stable enough to cover its debt comfortably. The stock's GF Value of $14.37 indicates that it is significantly undervalued. This suggests potential upside, making it a speculative but intriguing opportunity for investors. For more detailed analysis, you can check the GF Value.

A look at the warning signs reveals two medium warning signs: ROIC is less than WACC, indicating potential inefficiency in capital use, and insider selling activity with 96,620 shares sold in the past three months. However, on the positive side, the stock demonstrates strong financial strength and has a solid Beneish M-Score, indicating it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

In terms of growth, Sprinklr has shown impressive revenue growth rates, with a 3-year revenue growth of 15.1%, which is above the industry median. The stock is also close to its 52-week low, trading at $7.73, which can be appealing for value investors looking for a bargain.

In conclusion, while the recent earnings report caused a drop in Sprinklr's stock price, the company's financial strength and potential undervaluation, as indicated by its GF Value, suggest a promising outlook for long-term investors willing to endure short-term volatility.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
