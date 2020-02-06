Shares of online reputation and search platform Yext (YEXT, Financial) jumped 13.52% after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Revenue missed slightly, but EPS managed to beat expectations. Yext also provided optimistic full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

Yext (YEXT, Financial) currently trades at $5.585, reflecting a positive sentiment following the earnings announcement. Despite achieving revenue growth over the last five years (averaging 6.7%), Yext has struggled with asset efficiency. The company has been building assets at 14.1% per year, which is faster than its revenue growth rate.

Yext's financial health shows mixed signals. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating a very healthy situation, and its Beneish M-Score of -3.22 suggests it is unlikely to be manipulating earnings. However, the Altman Z-Score of 0.2 places it in the distress zone, implying a potential bankruptcy risk within the next two years.

From a valuation perspective, Yext's PB Ratio of 4.54 is close to a two-year low, and its PS Ratio of 1.49 reflects a similar trend. The GF Value of $6.52 indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. Further details on Yext's GF Value can be found here.

While the recent earnings beat and optimistic guidance have provided a boost, investors should be cautious given the financial warning signs. The stock's performance has been volatile, with a 52-week low of $4.29 and a high of $9.35. The company's market capitalization stands at $704.49 million.

In summary, Yext (YEXT, Financial) presents a mixed bag of opportunities and risks. The optimistic forward guidance could drive further stock appreciation, but investors should keep an eye on the company's financial health metrics.