YEXT: Stock Surge Following Strong Earnings and Optimistic Guidance

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shares of online reputation and search platform Yext (YEXT, Financial) jumped 13.52% after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Revenue missed slightly, but EPS managed to beat expectations. Yext also provided optimistic full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance, exceeding analysts' forecasts.

Yext (YEXT, Financial) currently trades at $5.585, reflecting a positive sentiment following the earnings announcement. Despite achieving revenue growth over the last five years (averaging 6.7%), Yext has struggled with asset efficiency. The company has been building assets at 14.1% per year, which is faster than its revenue growth rate.

Yext's financial health shows mixed signals. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating a very healthy situation, and its Beneish M-Score of -3.22 suggests it is unlikely to be manipulating earnings. However, the Altman Z-Score of 0.2 places it in the distress zone, implying a potential bankruptcy risk within the next two years.

From a valuation perspective, Yext's PB Ratio of 4.54 is close to a two-year low, and its PS Ratio of 1.49 reflects a similar trend. The GF Value of $6.52 indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. Further details on Yext's GF Value can be found here.

While the recent earnings beat and optimistic guidance have provided a boost, investors should be cautious given the financial warning signs. The stock's performance has been volatile, with a 52-week low of $4.29 and a high of $9.35. The company's market capitalization stands at $704.49 million.

In summary, Yext (YEXT, Financial) presents a mixed bag of opportunities and risks. The optimistic forward guidance could drive further stock appreciation, but investors should keep an eye on the company's financial health metrics.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.