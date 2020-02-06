Why Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Stock is Moving Today

Shares of Concrete Pumping (BBCP, Financial) fell 7.4% in the morning session after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

Revenue and EPS both missed expectations. Additionally, the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, which also missed projections. Sales growth was negatively impacted by unfavorable weather, high interest rates affecting commercial construction, and an oversupply of concrete pumps.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial), which trades on the NASDAQ, is currently priced at $5.315, showing a price decline of 7.4%. The company's market capitalization is $287.65 million with a P/E ratio of 17.15. The enterprise value of BBCP is reported at $684.27 million. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio is at 0.93, which is close to its 3-year low, making it potentially attractive for value investors.

The financial health of Concrete Pumping is a mixed bag. The Altman Z-Score is 0.98, indicating that the company is in the distress zone with a potential risk of bankruptcy within the next two years. Furthermore, the company has been issuing new debt over the past three years, accumulating $14.583 million in debt. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), suggesting inefficiencies in capital usage.

On the positive side, the Beneish M-Score is -2.94, indicating that BBCP is unlikely to be a manipulator of financials. Additionally, the stock price is close to its 2-year low and its P/S ratio of 0.69 is near its 3-year low, suggesting value potential. The GF Value for BBCP is estimated at $8.46, which indicates that the stock is possibly undervalued. Investors can check more details about the GF Value for BBCP here.

Concrete Pumping's cash flow has shown significant growth of 447.5% over the last year, which is a strong indicator of financial health despite the dismal outlook in other areas. The stock has a predictability rating of 0, which makes future performance uncertain.

In summary, while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) has faced significant challenges affecting its recent performance, its current valuation metrics may present a buying opportunity for value-oriented investors. However, potential investors should carefully consider the associated risks, including financial distress and ongoing debt issuance.