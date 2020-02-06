XPO Shares Drop Due to Disappointing August LTL Metrics

Shares of XPO (XPO, Financial) tumbled by 10.52% after the company disclosed underwhelming preliminary Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) operating metrics for August 2024.

The decline in XPO's stock price can primarily be attributed to disappointing LTL performance. The LTL tonnage per day saw a 4.6% decrease year over year, a downturn driven by a 4.5% reduction in shipments per day and a slight drop in weight per shipment.

From a valuation perspective, XPO's financial metrics present a mixed picture. The company's current price stands at $101.7 with a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a price-to-book ratio of 7.9, indicating a premium valuation. Furthermore, XPO’s GF Value is estimated at $51.04, categorizing the stock as "Significantly Overvalued" according to GF Value metrics.

Despite the current challenges, XPO does showcase some positive financial health indicators. Key strengths include a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, suggesting a healthy state, and a Beneish M-Score of -2.77, which indicates the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financials. Additionally, the operating margin is expanding, which generally signals improvement in operational efficiency.

However, there are significant concerns that potential investors should consider. XPO's Altman Z-Score of 2.65 places it in the grey area, suggesting some level of financial stress. The company's gross margin has been in long-term decline, decreasing at an average rate of 11.3% per year. Moreover, XPO’s revenue per share has been declining over the past five years, indicating potential growth challenges.

Looking at the broader financial health, XPO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.76, signaling a relatively high leverage that could pose risks amid fluctuating market conditions. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), raising concerns about capital efficiency.

Moreover, the company's recent stock performance has been volatile, with a 52-week range between $65.8 and $130.51. The 52-week performance shows a 39.83% increase, yet recent trends indicate a downturn, with a negative 17.11% change over the past 24 weeks and a -11.19% change in the last week.

As XPO (XPO, Financial) continues to navigate through these challenges, stakeholders and potential investors should keep a close watch on upcoming performance metrics and strategic decisions that may impact the company’s valuation and operational stability.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
