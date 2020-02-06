SMAR Stock Rises on Acquisition Talks

HTML

Shares of project management software maker Smartsheet (SMAR, Financial) surged 4.09% amid reports that a group of investors, including Vista Equity and Blackstone, are in discussions to acquire the company. Rumors suggest that a deal could be finalized in the coming weeks if negotiations move forward without any hitches. Vista Equity held a 4.7% stake in Smartsheet as of June 2024.

Following the initial surge, shares settled at $49.275, reflecting a 1.94% increase from the previous close.

Smartsheet (SMAR, Financial) has seen a notable price movement, currently trading at $49.275 with a market capitalization of $6.82 billion. The company’s stock is characterized by strong financial metrics, including a high Piotroski F-Score of 7 and a robust Altman Z-Score of 5.68, indicating a very healthy financial situation. Additionally, its Beneish M-Score of -3.38 suggests that it is unlikely to be involved in accounting manipulation.

The stock's GF Value stands at $55.6, suggesting that Smartsheet is modestly undervalued. For further details, you can check out the GF Value page.

On the downside, Smartsheet has a high Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio of 6.71, which is close to its one-year high. Other indicators such as insider selling might raise flags for some investors; there were 7 insider sell transactions recorded over the past three months.

Despite these red flags, Smartsheet's strong revenue growth, which has seen a 5-year growth rate of 29.5%, coupled with margin expansion, indicates positive operational momentum. The company’s gross margin stands high at 81.14%, showcasing its efficiency.

In summary, Smartsheet (SMAR, Financial) presents a mixed bag for investors with its strong financial health and promising growth metrics, albeit with caution advised around its valuation and insider activities. Given its status as a speculative growth stock, it holds substantial potential for those with a higher risk appetite.