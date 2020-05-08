  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1636) 

2 Stocks Move on Friday

Financial results send shares of Fiserv lower, while Monster Beverage gains

May 08, 2020 | About: MNST +0% FISV +0%

Shares of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) fell almost 3% on Friday after the company posted first-quarter results on Thursday. Revenue grew 151.3% from the prior-year quarter to $3.77 billion, falling $100 million short of expectations.The company posted earnings of 99 cents per share, which was in line with estimates.

"Fiserv delivered solid financial results despite a significant impact from the Covid-19 pandemic on our business late in the quarter," CEO Jeffery Yabuki said. "Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our associates, clients and partners. We took swift action to protect our teams and to ensure business continuity and service excellence as we navigate these unchartered waters."

Revenue more than doubled during the quarter, with $1.40 billion from the acquired First Data businesses within the Merchant Acceptance segment.

The GAAP operating margin was 16.7%, down from 24.8% in the first quarter of 2019. It included the impacts from integration costs and acquired intangible asset amortization associated with the acquisition of First Data, and also a gain resulting from the Investment Services Transaction.

The aforementioned acquisition helped to improve the cash generation. The net cash provided by operating activities grew 138% from the prior-year quarter to $888 million.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Larry Robbins reduced his stake by 34% to 1,782,886 shares and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed his position by 4% to 31,443 shares. Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) sold out of the stock. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) established a new holding of 119,300 shares.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) jumped more than 5% after reporting first-quarter revenue of $1.06 billion and earnings of 52 cents per share on Thursday. It beat analyst’s earnings estimates by 5 cents and revenue expectations by $64.03 million.

“Growth from our Monster Energy brand energy drinks internationally, as well as from our Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, contributed to record gross and net sales for the 2020 first quarter,” Chairman and CEO Rodney C. Sacks said.

The gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 60%, down 60 basis points from a year ago.

Operating expenses were $272.2 million, up from $262.1 million last year. Further, the distribution costs as a percentage of net sales were 3.7%, compared with 3.8% in the same quarter of 2019. The selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 10.3%.

Moreover, the general and administrative expenses were $124.1 million, or 11.7% of net sales, compared with $122.1 million, or 12.9% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2019.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holding by 375% to 73,486 shares, while Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) cut his stake by 26% to 7,359,544 shares and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his position by 63% to 14,327 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)