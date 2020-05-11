  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2405)  | Author's Website |

First Pacific Advisors Trims Microsoft, Howmet Aerospace

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

May 11, 2020 | About: HWM +0% ALLY +0% JD +0% MSFT +0% CIT +0% MHK +0%

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Howmet Aerospace

The firm cut the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) position by 42.23%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.81%.

2475fab1490a64764313560bc33141be.png

The supplier of specialty metals to the aerospace market has a market cap of $5.15 billion and an enterprise value of $9.74 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.31% and return on assets of 2.77% are outperforming 51% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.36 is below the industry median of 0.91.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Elliott Management with 9.54% of outstanding shares, followed by First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.01% and Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.17%.

Ally Financial

The firm closed its Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -1.89%.

6c81bc1537244f22f622b83e376c39bd.png

The diversified financial services firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and an enterprise value of $39.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. While the return on equity of 7.26% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 0.56% is underperforming 56% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.15 is below the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 4.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’ Oaktree Capital Management with 2.92% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.46%.

JD.com

The firm cut its position of JD.com Inc. (JD) by 59.4%, impacting the portfolio -1.59%.

660ac73561beff8a2a884b7b8248c838.png

The Chinese e-commerce company has a market cap of $69.55 billion and an enterprise value of $63.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.47% and return on assets of 5.27% are outperforming 73% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 3.28 is above the industry median of 0.42.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 3.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 1.52% and Dodge & Cox with 1.43%.

Microsoft

The investment firm cut its position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 26.2%. The trade had an impact of -0.96% on the portfolio.

1df406f1b97e5d1c1c7c45501599bf2d.png

The developer of consumer and enterprise software and hardware has a market cap of $1.40 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.34 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.82% and return on assets of 16.56% are outperforming 93% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.86 is below the industry median of 2.24.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.34% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

CIT Group

The firm cut its CIT Group Inc. (CIT) position by 19.5%. The trade had an impact of -0.73% on the portfolio.

cb71885a1eb14187a5aba248a0717bbb.png

The banking holding company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and an enterprise value of $6.70 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -3.93% and return on assets of -0.41% are underperforming 94% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.44 is below the industry median of 1.26.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 7.01% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Romick with 5.71% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.44%.

Mohawk Industries

The firm exited its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK). The trade had an impact of -0.70% on the portfolio.

a85c17e56f6a21a48b8a12d98f61bace.png

The manufacturer of flooring products has a market cap of $5.69 billion and an enterprise value of $8.51 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.37% and return on assets of 5.43% outperform 59% of other companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is below the industry median of 0.65.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.91% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


