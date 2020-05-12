5 Companies Reach 52-week Highs

According to GuruFocus list of 52-week highs, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-Week Highs.

Agnico Eagle Mines reached the 52-week high of $65.89

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, in 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced nearly 1.8 million gold ounces in 2019. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

The price of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. shares has reached $65.89, which is 1.7% off the 52-week high of $66.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has a market cap of $15.79 billion; its shares were traded around $65.89 with a price-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. stocks is 0.95%. The forward dividend yield of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. stocks is 1.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. had an annual average earnings growth of 1.90% over the past five years.

Agnico Eagle Mines recently reported a quarterly net loss of $21.6 million, or 9 cents per share, for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported net income of $37.0 million, or $0.16 per share.

Nvidia Corp reached the 52-week high of $312.50

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading designer of graphics processing units. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The price of Nvidia Corp. shares has reached $312.50, which is 1.2% off the 52-week high of $316.32. Nvidia Corp. has a market cap of $192.23 billion; its shares were traded around $312.50 with a price-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a price-sales ratio of 17.69. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Nvidia Corp. stocks is 0.20%. The forward dividend yield of Nvidia Corp. stocks is 0.20%. Nvidia Corp. had an annual average earnings growth of 32.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nvidia Corp. the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Nvidia recently reported results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended Jan. 26. Revenue of $3.11 billion was up 41% from $2.21 billion a year earlier. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter was $1.53, up 66% from $0.92 a year ago.

Jack Henry & Associates reached the 52-week high of $182.79

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is one of the leading providers of core processing systems to domestic banks and credit unions. The company also provides ancillary products, such as Internet banking, check imaging and remote deposit capture.

The price of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares has reached $182.79, which is 1.6% off the 52-week high of $185.67. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a market cap of $14.02 billion; its shares were traded around $182.79 with a price-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.38. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stocks is 0.89%. The forward dividend yield of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stocks is 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 10.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Jack Henry & Associates Inc. the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. recently announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended March 31. Operating income increased 20% to $91.9 million and net income increased 25% to $73.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Vice President Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock on May 6, 2020 at the price of $175.17 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

Tradeweb Markets reached the 52-week high of $58.18

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is involved in building and operating electronic marketplaces for its network of clients across the financial ecosystem. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms.

The price of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares has reached $58.18, which is 0.2% off the 52-week high of $58.32. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a market cap of $13.08 billion; its shares were traded around $58.18 with a price-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a price-sales ratio of 12.69. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks is 0.55%. The forward dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks is 0.55%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. recently reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Revenue for the quarter was $234.6 million, and increase of 25.6% (26.3% on a constant currency basis). Net income was $62.5 million.

Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Warshaw sold 16,000 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock on April 15, 2020 at the price of $50.72 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 14.71% since.

Chunghwa Telecom reached the 52-week high of $37.10

Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) is Taiwan's largest integrated telecom operator, providing fixed-line, wireless and Internet and data services. The company enjoys a dominant position in all three segments. It has a market share of 35% in mobile, 85% in broadband and greater than 95% in the fixed-line segment as measured by the number of local fixed-line subscribers. Chunghwa Telecom was privatized in 2005, with the government retaining 36.3% of the firm's ordinary shares.

The price of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. shares has reached $37.10, which is 1.3% off the 52-week high of $37.57. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. has a market cap of $28.78 billion; its shares were traded around $37.10 with a price-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. stocks is 3.89%. The forward dividend yield of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd. stocks is 3.89%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. recently reported its un-audited operating results for the first quarter of 2020. Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 6.2% to 48.15 billion New Taiwan Dollars ($1.61 billion). Net income attributable to stockholders decreased by 0.4% to NT$8.32 billion, with earnings per share of NT$1.07.

