  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Robert Abbott
Robert Abbott
Articles (768)  | Author's Website |

Cognizant: Behind the Noise, a Solid Performer at a Discount

After an activist intervention, this IT company is currently popular among the GuruFocus gurus

May 22, 2020 | About: CTSH +0% FB +0%

Number seven on the S&P 500 Screener list for net buys is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), a $28.6 billion IT company. The screener helps us figure out where the investing gurus are putting their money now, and more specifically where they are buying more than they are selling.

What does Cognizant do? In its most recent 10-K, filed on Feb. 14, it provided this description, which we’ll break down to make it easier to grasp:

  • “Our clients seek to partner with service providers that have a deep understanding of their businesses, industry initiatives, customers, markets and cultures and the ability to create solutions tailored to meet their individual business needs."
  • “Across industries, our clients are confronted with the risk of being disrupted by nimble, digital-native competitors."
  • “They are therefore redirecting their focus and investment to digital and embracing DevOps and key technologies like IoT, analytics, AI, digital engineering, cloud and automation.”
  • “We believe that our deep knowledge of the industries we serve and our clients’ businesses has been central to our revenue growth and high client satisfaction, and we continue to invest in those digital capabilities that help to enable our clients to become modern businesses.”

Summing up, the firm helps traditional businesses adapt to digital technologies so they won’t be crushed by them. It focuses on four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Services (includes manufacturers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies) and Communications, Media and Technology.

It is also a company besieged by controversy, much of it of its own making. Some of that related to its operations in India, but even in America it has had challenges. The allegations include bribery, discrimination, tax evasion and corruption. There are also several accusations that its working conditions were substandard.

For example, Cognizant announced late last year that it planned to exit the content moderation business. That involved reviewing Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) content for inappropriate materials; critics argued the minimum-wage employees doing the work were heavily stressed by the continual violent, obscene and hateful content they reviewed.

Cognizant also has had an encounter with an activist hedge fund. Elliott Management sent a letter to the company in November 2016, arguing that if the company followed its plan it could see a 50% to 69% increase in its share price by the end of 2017.

From the Elliott perspective, the company had failed to get past the small, growth company mindset from 20 years earlier. The firm wrote, “Cognizant’s operations and capital allocation strategies are remnants of its history as a nascent industry “challenger” that invested at all costs to gain share. Today, however, Cognizant has evolved into a scale industry leader, and its business choices must also evolve to reflect this reality.”

Elliott’s Value Enhancement Plan had three prongs:

  1. Fundamental operational improvements.
  2. Efficient allocation of capital.
  3. Effective oversight and incentive alignment.

Management accepted those proposals and Elliott exited its position (made up of shares and derivatives) in 2018 at a profit reported to be around 50%.

This 10-year chart, with the Elliott holding period bracketed by the two vertical black lines, shows the effect the investment firm had on Cognizant’s share price:

GuruFocus Cognizant price chart

Beyond the day-to-day drama, Cognizant has strong ratings for financial strength and profitability. This is the current picture of its financial strength:

GuruFocus Cognizant financial strength

Some figures to note:

  • The cash-to-debt ratio is above 1.0, signaling the company has enough cash and cash equivalents to repay its debts immediately.
  • Interest coverage is very high, suggesting both strong cash flow and a modest level of debt.
  • Its return on invested capital is more than double its weighted average cost of capital, meaning it is productively using the equity and borrowed funds it has received.

Its profitability rating is a bit stronger at 9 out of 10.

GuruFocus Cognizant profitability

We note:

  • It generates double-digit margins, return on equity and return on assets.
  • The column of green bars suggests the company is outperforming most of its 2,100 peers in the software industry.
  • The column of red bars indicates the company is not doing as well on these metrics as it has in the past. The GuruFocus system generates two severe warnings, one because its gross margin has declined and one for the decline in its operating margin.

Because it has had reasonably consistent earnings (its predictability rating is 3.5 out of 5), GuruFocus is able to reach a discounted cash flow result: It estimates fair, or intrinsic value, at $58.37, compared to its current price of $52.52, providing a 10% margin of safety.

As this chart shows, the investing gurus have been buying more than they have been selling since the first quarter of 2019:

GuruFocus Cognizant guru buys and sells

A total of 21 gurus, a relatively high number, have holdings in Cognizant. The three largest holders are Dodge & Cox with 23.7 million shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) of Generation Investment Management with 16 million shares and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) of Pzena Investment Management with 8.9 million shares.

Presumably, much of the guru interest in early 2019 came as the stock retreated from the highs registered in early 2018. We can also see a connection between the Covid-19-induced price drop and the spike in guru interest in the past two months.

The stock is popular among institutional investors, a group that includes some of the gurus, with 60.5% of the shares outstanding. Insiders own 0.52%.

Conclusion

Cognizant Technology Solutions was a high-growth, market share-focused company until late 2016, when Elliott Management convinced it to act like a more mature company, one that would begin distributing part of its profits to shareholders.

Elliott’s intervention had the desired effect on the stock price, it shot up. Unfortunately for other stockholders, the price dropped backed when Elliott pulled out (although the price decline began before the activist exited).

It is also a company that carries a lot of baggage, but behind the noise there is a company with solid credentials for financial strength and profitability. Those credentials, along with the decline in prices, has made it an attractive target for the investment gurus.

Disclosure: I do not own shares in any companies named in this article and do not expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Robert Abbott
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995 and in 2010 added options -- mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks.

He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors (whatisamutualfund.com).

As a writer and publisher, Abbott also explores how the middle class has come to own big business through pension funds and mutual funds, what management guru Peter Drucker called the "unseen revolution."

Visit Robert Abbott's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Robert Abbott

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)