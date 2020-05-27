5 Companies Reach 52-Week Highs

According to the GuruFocus, these stocks have reached their 52-week highs.

MercadoLibre Inc. reached the 52-week high of $841.31

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) operates online commerce marketplaces (representing around 52% of net revenue in 2019) in more than a dozen Latin American countries, while also offering an online/offline payment-processing platform (MercadoPago), credit solutions for buyers/sellers, display and paid search advertising capabilities (MercadoClics), online store management services (MercadoShops) and third-party logistics solutions (MercadoEnvios).

The price of MercadoLibre Inc. shares has reached $841.31, which is 0.2% off the 52-week high of $843.38. Mercadolibre Inc. has a market cap of $41.82 billion; its shares were traded around $841.31 with a price-sales ratio of 16.87.

MercadoLibre, Inc. recently reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net revenues for the first quarter were $652.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 37.6%. Gross profit was $312.8 million with a margin of 48.0%. Total operating expenses were $342.5 million, an increase of 51.0% year-over-year.

Catalent Inc. reached the 52-week high of $78.52

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company focuses on advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. The vast majority of Catalent's sales are generated in the United States, followed by Europe. Most of the company's sales are derived from branded drug products. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities.

The price of Catalent Inc. shares has reached $78.52, which is 1.8% off the 52-week high of $79.93. Catalent Inc. has a market cap of $12.16 billion; its shares were traded around $78.52 with a price-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06. Catalent Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 2.30% over the past five years.

Catalent Inc. recently announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended March 31. Third quarter 2020 revenue of $760.6 million increased 23%, or 25% in constant currency, from the $617.5 million reported in the third quarter a year ago. Third quarter 2020 net earnings were $20.9 million. Accounting for the dividend on Catalent’s Series A convertible preferred stock, net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $11.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, compared to net earnings of $31.7 million, or $0.22 per basic share, in the third quarter a year ago.

Splunk Inc. reached the 52-week high of $184.26

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution is Splunk Enterprise, used across a multitude of use cases including application management, IT operations and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives roughly 50% of its revenue from software licenses, with the remainder coming from cloud subscriptions, maintenance and support.

The price of Splunk Inc. shares has reached $184.26, which is 0.5% off the 52-week high of $185.26. Splunk Inc. has a market cap of $29.27 billion; its shares were traded around $184.26 with a price-sales ratio of 11.91. Splunk Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 12.70% over the past five years.

The company recently announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2020. Annual recurring revenue was $1.775 billion, up 52% year-over-year. Cloud revenue was $112 million, up 81% year-over-year. Total revenues were $434 million, up 2% year-over-year. GAAP loss per share was $1.94, while non-GAAP loss per share was $0.56.

President Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of Splunk stock on May 20, 2020 at the price of $163.19 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 12.91% since.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reached the 52-week high of $30.13

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) designs integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking and communications. Historically, the firm focused on storage, where it is still a key supplier to hard-disk drive and solid-state drive makers but has strategically emphasized networking to offset declining HDD technology. The firm has since diversified via acquisitions and supplies chips to the networking and consumer electronic spaces. Marvell outsources its production to third-party foundries.

The price of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares has reached $30.13, which is 0.2% off the 52-week high of $30.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a market cap of $19.98 billion; its shares were traded around $30.13 with a price-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.52. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks is 0.80%. The forward dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks is 0.80%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended Feb. 1, 2020. Revenue for the quarter was $718 million. GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.8 billion, or $2.62 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $117 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Pinduoduo Inc. reached the 52-week high of $68.70

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks. All of the company's revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.

The price of Pinduoduo Inc. shares has reached $68.70, which is 1.2% off the 52-week high of $69.50. Pinduoduo Inc. has a market cap of $82.28 billion; its shares were traded around $68.70 with a price-sales ratio of 18.39.

Pinduoduo Inc. recently announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total revenues were 6.54 billion Chinese Yuan ($923.8 million), an increase of 44% from ¥4.54 billion in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services. Operating loss was ¥4.39 billion compared with ¥2.12 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Note: I do not own the stocks discussed

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.