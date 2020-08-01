Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 31

The largest insider buys this week were for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) and Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI).

AT&T director bought 100,000 shares

Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T on July 23 for an average price of $29.69. The share price has decreased by 0.37% since then.

AT&T is a telecommunications conglomerate that is the second-largest provider of mobile telephone services and the largest provider of fixed telephone services in the U.S. It also provides broadband subscription television services through DirecTV. The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion; as of July 31, it traded at $29.58.

On July 23, AT&T reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share of 17 cents were down from 51 cents a year prior. Cash from operations totaled $12.1 billion, while consolidated revenues totaled $41 billion. Free cash flow totaled $7.6 billion.

Synchrony Financial director bought 10,000 shares

Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchony Financial on July 28 for an average price of $23.32. The stock has declined 5.1% since then.

Synchrony Financial is an American financial services provider. The company offers consumer financing products, such as credit, promotional financing, loyalty programs and installment lending. It is the largest provider of private label credit cards in the U.S. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion; as of July 31, it traded at $22.13.

On June 22, Synchrony Financial announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 3.

Lamb Weston Holdings director bought 2,500 shares

Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston on July 30 for average price of $59.7. Since then, the share price has risen 0.64%.

Lamb Weston is an American food processing company that is one of the world’s largest producers of frozen French fries and other frozen potato products. The company is a component of the S&P 500 and was spun off from Conagra Brands in 2016. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion; as of July 31, it traded at $60.08.

On July 23, Lamb Weston announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 4 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 7.

Old Republic International director bought 2,500 shares

Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,500 shares of Old Republic International on July 30 for an average price of $16.33. Since then, the stock has declined 1.59%.

Old Republic International is an American insurance holding company whose subsidiaries provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages, focusing in the general and title insurance fields. The company is listed as part of the Fortune 500 and its title insurance operations are the third-largest in the industry. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion; as of July 31, it traded at $16.07.

On July 23, Old Republic International reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income totaled $397.7 million, compared to $165.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income per diluted share was $1.34, compared to 55 cents a year ago. Total operating revenue for the quarter totaled $1.624 billion, up from $1.607 billion last year.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

