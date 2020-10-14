  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1343)  | Author's Website |

FPA Capital Fund's Top 5 Trades in the 3rd Quarter

Los Angeles-based fund releases quarterly portfolio

October 14, 2020 | About: NCR -2.54% ACIW +0.39% GLIBA -1.65% MTN -1.41% NBL +0%

The FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), part of Los Angeles-based First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that its top five trades during the third quarter included purchases in NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR), ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and sells in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL).

Managed by Arik Ahitov, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in small and mid-cap companies with strong balance sheets, understandable business strategies, capable management teams and unique business characteristics.

aebe9c7970ca6369b4693fdb8d6553ab.png

As of the quarter's end, the fund's $107 million equity portfolio contains 24 stocks, with three new positions and a turnover ratio of 17%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, communication services and consumer cyclical, representing 28.40%, 23.08% and 15.48% of the equity portfolio.

772e42a1aa73256c45034998263ed13c.png

NCR

The fund purchased 248,723 shares of NCR, giving the position 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $19.35 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.76.

fbc1b5e51a3ee8dc4ebc06bfedcd1e4a.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based automated teller machine operator's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding operating margins and a high Piotroski F-score of 7. Despite this, NCR's financial strength ranks 4 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming over 87% of global competitors.

d7ab54fc9cb035602e3dc5998e21515f.png

ACI Worldwide

The fund added 87,205 shares of ACI Worldwide, increasing the position 45.48% and the equity portfolio 2.13%. Shares averaged $27.69 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87.

6511a2d896745a2b48be8a48a17a34bf.png

GuruFocus ranks the Naples, Florida-based payment processor's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 65% of global competitors.

7fd9abb2946ef8a5f9052a2c34c3f788.png

Gurus with large holdings in ACI Worldwide include Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

c1f216ee7de37b9c0cdde7a82849f5d2.png

GCI Liberty

The fund purchased 27,027 shares of GCI Liberty, giving the position 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $78.72 during the third quarter.

53229553d4e7f85b7fd453e7de8017b4.png

GuruFocus ranks the Englewood, Colorado-based telecommunication service company's profitability 5 out of 10: Although the company's returns are outperforming over 72% of global competitors, GCI Liberty's operating margin has declined approximately 7.2% per year on average over the past five years and is underperforming over 72% of global competitors.

10ead453dd7ca9154f37d09ede8befa7.png

Vail Resorts

The fund sold 10,792 shares of Vail Resorts, trimming the equity portfolio 1.95%. Shares averaged $205.93 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16.

2b51b1e8725503e656617d2749aa9d1c.png

GuruFocus ranks the Broomfield, Colorado-based resort hotel operator's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of operating margins that are outperforming over 82% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 63% of global travel and leisure companies.

a3a564be76f4819432e187ab64145824.png

Noble Energy

The fund sold 206,714 shares of Noble Energy, reducing the position 34.37% and the equity portfolio 1.84%. Shares averaged $9.77 during the third quarter; the stock is a possible value trap based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.49 and low GuruFocus financial strength rank of 2.

a80d9bd4ae3f85925ca945d711a1409e.png

The Houston-based energy company's low financial strength rank stems from several warning signs, including a weak Piotroski F-score of 3, a cash-to-debt ratio and a debt-to-equity ratio that both underperform over 85% of global competitors.

b565bbdc05074c26f25ab5c50411347a.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)