First Eagle Global Value Team Comments on Comcast

Media and telecommunications company Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) hit an all-time high in early 2020, only to sell off with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its anticipated impact on the company's NBCUniversal entertainment unit. Comcast's stock price has since recovered, driven in part by ongoing strength in the company's broadband business. Late in the quarter, activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management announced that it had acquired a stake in Comcast, believing it to be undervalued; however, any actions Trian seeks to employ to unlock value may be complicated by the fact the more than one-third of Comcast's voting rights are held by the company's founding family.