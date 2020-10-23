  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas Kitonyi
Articles (343)

Is Kimberly-Clark's Pullback an Opportunity to Buy?

The stock is down more than 6%

October 23, 2020 | About: KMB -0.82% PG +0.57% MMM -0.47% JNJ +0.09%

Shares of household and personal products company Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) are down nearly 7% since reporting its most recent quarterly results. The company announced fiscal third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday.

Shares of the company are now down more than 10% since last week. The year-to-date gain of just 1.63% is also lower than the S&P 500's return of 6.3%. This could imply that there is an opportunity to buy. However, when you look at the company's Peter Lynch earnings line, Kimberly-Clark still looks overvalued.

Highlights from recent quarterly results

For the most recent quarter, Kimberly-Clark posted adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting an average bottom line of $1.76 per share on $4.60 billion in sales.

Despite what looks like a disappointing quarter, Kimberly-Clark CEO Mike Hsu said that the company expects to post improved earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.65 for fiscal 2020. This is a slight upward revision from the previous guidance of $7.40 to $7.60 per share, but is still below the consensus FactSet guidance of $7.71. The company's (median) guidance on the top line of about 2.5% growth is slightly better than the consensus Factset of 2.3%.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to incur charges in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion when the ongoing restructuring process is completed at the end of fiscal year 2021, which could affect earnings growth. Kimberly-Clark expects the process to yield annual pre-tax benefits in the range of $500 million to $550 million.

Valuation

Kimberly-Clark appears to face some performance bottlenecks that could put a ceiling on its upside potential in the short term. The company's stock trades at a trailing 12-month price-earnings ratio of about 20.04, which is relatively better than the price-earnings ratios of close industry peers.

For reference, global conglomerate Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trades with a price-earnings ratio of 27.05, while Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) equivalent is 22.81. On the other hand, 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) trades with a slightly better price-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Kimberly-Clark's forward price-earnings ratio of 17.70 is only surpassed by Johnson & Johnson, which trades at 16.05. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble and 3M are priced at 26.45 and 18.15 times forward earnings.

In summary, Kimberly-Clark looks to be optimally valued compared to close industry peers. There is nothing much in terms of differences in price-earnings ratios, which means that the short-term upside potential could be limited.

However, with the company averaging a dividend yield of about 3.10% over the last five years, an increase in the dividend paid could boost the stock heading into the tail end of the year.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas is the founder of CAGR Value. He is a financial analyst with extensive experience in investment research and stock market analysis. His analysis has been featured on several research sites.

Nicholas has solid knowledge of both U.S. and European markets. His investment style is focused on undervalued plays and growth stocks. Nicholas classifies himself as a swing trader and likes to trade GBP/USD, gold and FTSE 100, among other liquid instruments.

Visit Nicholas Kitonyi's Website


