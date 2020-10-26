GuruFocus Screener World Travels Video Series: Introduction

In light of unprecedented times driven by a Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce a new GuruFocus YouTube Channel video series in which we will explore good value investing opportunities across the globe.

Dow tumbles as new U.S. coronavirus cases set records

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled to an intraday low of 27,370.16, down 965.41 points from last Friday's close of 28,335.57 on the back of new U.S. coronavirus cases topping 83,000 per day over the weekend according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. CNBC analysis of the data shows that daily cases set a new record of 68,767 cases on a seven-day average.

Stocks were also pressured on decreased optimism of a stimulus bill prior to the Nov. 3 presidential election. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on a Sunday "State of the Union" interview that the federal government has continued to make offers, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi "continues to move the goalposts." Pelosi countered that members of the White House are instead moving the goalposts, slowing down negotiations.

GuruFocus provides services across several global regions

According to our data coverage page, we offer our Premium and Premium Plus services across several global regions, including the U.S., Asia, Europe, Canada, U.K./Ireland, Oceania, Latin America, Africa and India/Pakistan. We also track market valuations for over 20 countries around the globe, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K. and several major countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The "GuruFocus Screener World Travels" video series will seek good value investing opportunities in each country listed in the global market valuation page. The first video will introduce one of two key tools for our world travels using the All-in-One Screener, a popular Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Video summary

The video discusses how to create and save a screen containing the following Screener filters:

The "Margin Growth Screen" builds on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion approach to value investing. Buffett said in regard to the businesses he likes to buy, he looks for companies with understandable businesses, favorable prospects, competent management and attractive valuations.

GuruFocus' business predictability rank grades a company from one to five stars based on the strength and consistency of revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years. Likewise, the GF Value measures a company's intrinsic value based on the company's historical price multiples, an internal adjustment for past growth and an adjustment based on future growth estimates.

For example, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank, suggesting strong and consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years. Despite this, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant remains significantly overvalued based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.81.

Disclosure: The author is long Apple.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: