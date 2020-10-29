Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Intuit Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Intermede Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Intuit Inc, Match Group Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMC, INTU, MTCH, CRM, AON,

MMC, INTU, MTCH, CRM, AON, Added Positions: BDX, FIS, ZTS, ACN, CME, SPGI, DHR, ALLE, GOOG, BIO, SCHW, DIS, MA, BABA, ECL, HDB,

BDX, FIS, ZTS, ACN, CME, SPGI, DHR, ALLE, GOOG, BIO, SCHW, DIS, MA, BABA, ECL, HDB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TV, FB, TSM, ANSS, WST,

AAPL, TV, FB, TSM, ANSS, WST, Sold Out: CMCSA, CL,

For the details of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intermede+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 548,083 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 866,488 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,657,050 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.81% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 357,421 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 564,956 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $105.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 667,040 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $324.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 226,001 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 481,524 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $239.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 165,563 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $190.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 54,713 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $231.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 504,862 shares as of .

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.