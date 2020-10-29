Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, McKesson Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells At Home Group Inc, Lyft Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, McKesson Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Royal Caribbean Group, sells At Home Group Inc, Lyft Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Halliburton Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT, MCK, USMV, IAU, RCL,

MINT, MCK, USMV, IAU, RCL, Added Positions: PFNX, PM, SBUX, PG, MMM, SCHW, QQQ, KMX, PTON,

PFNX, PM, SBUX, PG, MMM, SCHW, QQQ, KMX, PTON, Reduced Positions: VOO, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, SPYX, FB, GD, LYFT, V, INTC, BABA, NVS, UNH, CB, BLK, VB, VXUS, GOOGL, MCD, BRK.B, CRM, UBER, JPM, DIS, UN, GE, HAL, GILD, VZ,

VOO, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, SPYX, FB, GD, LYFT, V, INTC, BABA, NVS, UNH, CB, BLK, VB, VXUS, GOOGL, MCD, BRK.B, CRM, UBER, JPM, DIS, UN, GE, HAL, GILD, VZ, Sold Out: HOME, GS, NVDA, BIDU, IXC,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 73,114 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,391 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,872 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,266 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,679 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of .

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 948 shares as of .

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of .

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of .

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of .

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.