Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Sells Apple Inc

Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2020Q3, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 39 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRNS, GLUU,

VRNS, GLUU, Added Positions: PANW, MSFT, DIS, MA, AMZN, ORCL, CTXS, IBM, ATVI, DOX, GOOGL, AMD, INTU, ADBE, FB, PING, CSCO, OMCL, MIME, UPLD, SPSC, VIAV, CYBR, VRNT, FEYE, MCHP, NEWR,

PANW, MSFT, DIS, MA, AMZN, ORCL, CTXS, IBM, ATVI, DOX, GOOGL, AMD, INTU, ADBE, FB, PING, CSCO, OMCL, MIME, UPLD, SPSC, VIAV, CYBR, VRNT, FEYE, MCHP, NEWR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EBAY,

For the details of Lannebo Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lannebo+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 330,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,000 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 140,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $117.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.96 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,635 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $228.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $121.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $293.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of .

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.1%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 400,000 shares as of .