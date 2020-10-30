  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Sells Apple Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: PANW -1.72% DIS -0.56% MA -1.32% CTXS -0.93% PING -1.89% OMCL +0.38% VRNS -2.82% GLUU -2.31% AAPL -5.32%

Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2020Q3, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 39 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lannebo Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 330,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,000 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 140,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $117.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Lannebo Fonder AB initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.96 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,635 shares as of .

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $228.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $121.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of .

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $293.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of .

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Added: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 66.78%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of .

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.1%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Lannebo Fonder AB still held 400,000 shares as of .



